Extensive fire damage to houses in Mullingar estate

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE HAS been done to four houses in Mullingar after a fire broke out last night.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene of the house fire at The Avenue, Lakepoint Park in Mullingar after 8.30pm last night.

Two of the houses were damaged by fire and two other houses were affected by the smoke from the fire.

There were no reports of any serious injuries; RTÉ is reporting that three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire services have extinguished the fires and the scene currently preserved for examination by Gardaí.