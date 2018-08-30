Council worker charged with taking money intended for Grenfell Tower victims

A WOMAN WHO worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council in London has been charged with fraud offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jenny McDonagh (39) was charged today with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of employee theft and one count of money laundering.

The charges relate to having obtained money intended for those affected by the tragedy while being neither a survivor nor a bereaved family member herself.

McDonaghÂ was arrested again yesterday following her initial arrest on Wednesday.

She will appear in custody at Westminster Magistratesâ€™ Court later this morning.

A number of people have been charged with fraud offences in relation to the apartment block fire in which 71 people were killed on 14 June 2017.

