Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Council worker charged with taking money intended for Grenfell Tower victims

The woman obtained money intended for those affected by the fire while being neither a survivor nor a bereaved family member.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 7:17 AM
Grenfell Tower on fire on 14 June 2017.
Image: Natalie Oxford/PA Images
Image: Natalie Oxford/PA Images

A WOMAN WHO worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council in London has been charged with fraud offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jenny McDonagh (39) was charged today with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of employee theft and one count of money laundering.

The charges relate to having obtained money intended for those affected by the tragedy while being neither a survivor nor a bereaved family member herself.

McDonaghÂ was arrested again yesterday following her initial arrest on Wednesday.

She will appear in custody at Westminster Magistratesâ€™ Court later this morning.

A number of people have been charged with fraud offences in relation to the apartment block fire in which 71 people were killed on 14 June 2017.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

