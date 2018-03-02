Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday

GARDAI ARE RENEWING their appeal for information about a 17-year-old who is missing from Dublin.

Cian Mulhall has beenÂ missing from Swords, Co. Dublin since Monday 26 February.

He is described as being 5â€™10â€³, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey/black runners.

Anyone with information about Cianâ€™s whereabouts is being asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666-4700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any garda station.