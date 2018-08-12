This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NASA's Parker probe has finally gotten off the ground - and is headed for the Sun

After an aborted launch yesterday, the Parker space probe finally got its seven-year mission to the Sun under way this morning.

By AFP Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,310 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4176574

NASA HAS BLASTED off a $1.5 billion spacecraft toward the Sun on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms.

“Three, two, one, and liftoff!” said a NASA commentator as the Parker Solar Probe lit up the dark night sky aboard a Delta IV-Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 3:31 am (8.31am Irish time).

The unmanned spacecraft aims to get closer than any human-made object in history to the centre of our solar system.

The probe is designed to plunge into the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, during a seven-year mission.

It is protected by an ultra-powerful heat shield that can endure unprecedented levels of heat, and radiation 500 times that experienced on Earth.

Strange veil

NASA has billed the mission as the first spacecraft to “touch the Sun”.

In reality, it should come within 3.83 million miles (6.16 million kilometres) of the Sun’s surface, close enough to study the curious phenomenon of the solar wind and the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, which is 300 times hotter than its surface.

The car-sized probe is designed to give scientists a better understanding of solar wind and geomagnetic storms that risk wreaking chaos on Earth by knocking out the power grid.

These solar outbursts are poorly understood, but pack the potential to wipe out power to millions of people.

A worst-case scenario could cost up to two trillion dollars in the first year alone and take a decade to fully recover from, experts have warned.

“The Parker Solar Probe will help us do a much better job of predicting when a disturbance in the solar wind could hit Earth,” said Justin Kasper, a project scientist and professor at the University of Michigan.

Knowing more about the solar wind and space storms will also help protect future deep space explorers as they journey toward the Moon or Mars.

Heat shield

The probe is guarded by an ultra-powerful heat shield that is just 4.5 inches (11.43 centimetres) thick, enabling the spacecraft to survive its close shave with the fiery star.

Even in a region where temperatures can reach more than a million degrees Fahrenheit, the sunlight is expected to heat the shield to just around 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,371 degrees Celsius).

If all works as planned, the inside of the spacecraft should stay at just 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

The goal for the Parker Solar Probe is to make 24 passes through the corona during its seven-year mission.

Close To The SunThe Delta IV Heavy rocket launches the probe into the atmosphere this morningSource: NASA/Bill Ingalls

“The sun is full of mysteries,” said Nicky Fox, project scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

We are ready. We have the perfect payload. We know the questions we want to answer.

91-year-old namesake

The spacecraft is the only NASA probe in history to be named after a living person – in this case, 91-year-old solar physicist Eugene Parker, who first described the solar wind in 1958.

Parker said last week that he was “impressed” by the Parker Solar Probe, calling it “a very complex machine”.

NASA chief of the science mission directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen, said yesterday that Parker is an “incredible hero of our scientific community,” and called the probe one of NASA’s most “strategically important” missions.

Close to the SunThe probe, at its launch pad, prior to liftoffSource: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Scientists have wanted to build a spacecraft like this for more than 60 years, but only in recent years did the heat shield technology advance enough to be capable of protecting sensitive instruments.

Tools on board will measure high-energy particles associated with flares and coronal mass ejections, as well as the changing magnetic field around the Sun.

A white light imager will take images of the atmosphere right in front of the Sun.

When it nears the Sun, the probe will travel rapidly enough to go from New York to Tokyo in one minute – some 430,000 miles per hour, making it the fastest human-made object.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Witnesses capture video of stolen plane before it crashes near Seattle
39,233  12
2
Skin bleaching in Africa: Teens are using injectables as the trend sees worrying growth
31,995  35
3
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
31,444  12
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
1,069  0
2
7 reasons why startups struggle to raise venture finance
103  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
76  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
62,765  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
56,003  26
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
40,025  151
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan's Irish mate went viral after fans spotted him having the time of his LIFE at an LA gig
10,495  0
2
Beauty Q: Do you put concealer on before or after foundation?
7,695  0
3
Sarah Jessica Parker has officially taken Lyons' side in the great Irish tea debate
5,873  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for âno-showsâ?
Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?
Poll: Will you be tuning in to RTÉ's live coverage of the papal visit?
Poll: Should Ireland ban the use of single-use plastic bags entirely?
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Mayo
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Mayo
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Louth
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Longford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie