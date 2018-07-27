A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light

Artist's impression of the Coastal Way Source: Fingal County Council

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has announced that planning permission has been issued by An Bord Pleanála for the construction of nearly 2km of pedestrian and cycling routes linking Baldoyle and Portmarnock.

The Coastal Way run mostly along the boundary of the new Racecourse Park, on an off-road route parallel to the existing coast road.

When finished, the €2.5 million route will provide a continuous pedestrian link between Baldoyle and Malahide, with the design said to take account of the coastal setting and ecology of the area.

Director planning and strategic infrastructure at the council, Ann Marie Farrelly said that Fingal has great potential for the provision of cycleways that would improve sustainability, transport infrastructure and the health and well-being of its residents with its 88 kilometres of coastline.

The route will link Baldoyle and Portmarnock by the Racecourse Park Source: Fingal Co Co

She added: “The Baldoyle to Portmarnock route is the first phase of a major initiative to provide a Greenway along the entire coastline of Fingal.”

Council chief executive Paul Reid, meanwhile, said the route would help to attract tourists to view the area’s “incredible coastline and natural landscape”.

Local councillor Labour’s Brian McDonagh said that the approval was “great news” and added that an ecologist would supervise the project while work would take place to minimise the disturbance to migratory birds that frequent the area.

Independent TD Tommy Broughan also heralded the announcement as “great news” while Social Democrats councillor Cian O’Callaghan said the new infrastructure will “benefit commuters, local residents, visitors to the area and tourists”.

The project will go out to tender now, and it is expected to take a year to construct.