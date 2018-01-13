  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Coveney: 'Gaza is slightly smaller than County Louth but nearly 2 million people live in it'

While in Gaza I saw the pressures on food, water and electricity, writes Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

By Simon Coveney Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
6 hours ago 6,831 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3795335
Simon Coveney

THE LAST TIME I was in Gaza was 2004. I was a Fine Gael TD and made a low-key entry into the strip with colleagues Liz O’Donnell and Senator David Norris through the Erez crossing from Israel.

We spent two nights there and my lasting impressions were of a place challenged by significant overcrowding and tragic living conditions, a population locked in by security fences that prevented movement in and out, full of young people intensely frustrated at not being allowed to help themselves.

This week I entered Gaza as Ireland’s Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs in an armoured Jeep under UN escort.

The first difference hit me right at the border. Erez is no longer a secure checkpoint but a fortified border terminal. Since I was last in Gaza there have been three wars and in the most recent in 2014, 495 children died.

2018-01-12-PHOTO-00000051 Erez crossing (File photo from 2015)

The strip is slightly smaller than County Louth but has nearly 2 million people living in it. It is one of the most densely populated places on earth and is barricaded by a large security wall.

On its sunny shoreline you can stare at the horizon across the blue Mediterranean, but Gaza’s 1,300 fishing boats are only allowed venture five nautical miles before they are turned back by warning shots.

‘Gaza is being crippled by blockades’ 

The strip has been crippled by the Israeli and Egyptian blockades and youth unemployment is over 65%. In Gaza 1.3 of the 1.9 million people now rely on food relief and Ireland is proud to stand with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in providing food, healthcare and education.

2018-01-12-PHOTO-00000054 Gaza fishermen Source: File photo

Nobody envisaged UNRWA’s work lasting 70-years but its thousands of workers are still in the region because of the failure to secure and guarantee a lasting peace.

Appeal to the US

UNRWAs funding is currently under threat, I committed €4 million of Irish money for 2018 this week, but have also appealed to the US administration directly not to reduce funding to this essential agency at such a sensitive time.

A major report has predicted Gaza will be unlivable by 2020. It was obvious to me on the ground this week that the situation is unsustainable and unacceptable. Gaza is about to implode under the strain of multiple socio-environmental challenges and we are running out of time to prevent it.

All this will most likely lead to a new cycle of violence and a repeat of past atrocities. Everyone I spoke to recognises the urgency of new actions in Gaza.

I spoke about Gaza with both the Israeli Prime-Minister and Palestinian President on Wednesday and have committed Ireland to funding and supporting new projects focused on improving quality of life and hope for the future.

pjimage (38)

On the need for a broader peace process, which ultimately is the only solution, I hope both leaders will lead their people into fresh peace talks leading to a long overdue two-state solution with Jerusalem as a shared capital. There are many sceptics, with good reason, but I do believe a fair negotiated peace agreement is possible.

Palestinian right to have their own State

Israel has legitimate security concerns that need to be addressed and Ireland recognises that. However Palestinians also have a legitimate ambition to have their own State which Ireland continues to support.

Hamas has controlled Gaza for more than a decade and is classed as a terrorist organisation by the EU. We do not deal directly with Hamas and condemn their violence.

2018-01-12-PHOTO-00000058

However we support the renewed efforts for reconciliation of Palestinian factions as the people of Gaza have suffered badly from this internal division. One government structure for both the West Bank and Gaza is essential for the creation of a future functioning State.

While in Gaza I saw the pressures on food, water and electricity. I also saw reasons to be very hopeful.

The land is fertile, a natural gas find at sea could be harvested, a viable commercial port could allow the region to trade in the absence of a blockade, water desalination plants will turn seawater into drinking water and the EU is funding one to be constructed. Most of all Gaza’s youth are smart and well educated.

2018-01-12-PHOTO-00000048 Meeting Gaza Sky Geeks - a tech start-up in the region.

There’s an old Chinese proverb that has been adopted by the development community: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

One of the UN staff added to it in Gaza, “The people of Gaza don’t need your fish or to be taught how to fish, they are well educated with plenty of their own resources. What the people of Gaza need is access to the sea and the outside world and they’ll determine their own future”.

My 2004 visit was 14-years ago next week. The tensions, frustration and danger I saw then are at boiling point now. It is time for the international community to act to save Gaza, to give young people hope for the future, before despair and extremism fill that void – something ISIS and other extremist groups are only too eager to fill.

That is why I’ve traveled to the region twice in the last five months. Ireland will liaise with our EU partners and the European Commission in the coming weeks to show the people of Palestine and Gaza that they are not forgotten.

Simon Coveney is Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs

Dr Anthony O’Connor: Things we could do to get more people off trolleys>
Opinion: ‘We can improve children’s school results with music, not maths’>

original-379-296x56

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Coveney
@simoncoveney

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
61,102  24
2
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
56,793  60
3
Motorists advised to take care as 3 separate rainfall warnings issued
55,894  25
Fora
1
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
2,564  0
2
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
725  0
3
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
423  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
38,510  18
2
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view when you're in the car'
33,233  23
3
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
32,242  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mark Wahlberg refused to approve Kevin Spacey's replacement in All The Money unless he was paid $1m
14,302  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
7,529  0
3
Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things wants Kourtney Kardashian to "shake her salad" so Kim is making it happen
7,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
OPINION
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes â this creates ghettos'
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes – this creates ghettos'
Simon Coveney: 'Gaza is slightly smaller than County Louth but nearly 2 million people live in it'
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin: It's time to abolish single-sex schools

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie