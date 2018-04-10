  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris takes his message to Moore Street: 'Men need to talk to the women in their lives about the Eighth Amendment'

Health Minister Simon Harris stopped by Moore Street today to launch the ‘It’s Time to Talk’ referendum campaign.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 5:30 PM
30 minutes ago 1,684 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3950179

MEN SHOULD BE speaking to the women in their lives about the Eighth Amendment, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

This morning, Harris joined Senator Lynn Ruane and Amnesty International’s Colm O’Gorman to launch the ‘It’s Time to Talk’ campaign.

Why Moore Street for the press call? The street is known for its banter with traders, and today proved it is still the hotbed where societal issues play out.

As photographers, journalists and the minister gathered around one fruit and veg stall, a passer-by shouted “pro-repeal”, while another shouted “save Moore Street” (highlighting the ongoing controversy over the 1916 buildings).

At the end of the event, one homeless man said the minister should be here to talk about homelessness. He spoke about how not so far away one person is in a sleeping bag with their partner who is six months pregnant. “I’m all for voting for abortion, but what about homelessness?” he asked.

0140 Amnesty YES Campaign_90541844 Caroline Alwright fruit vendor on More Street and Minister for Health Simon Harris visit Dublin’s Moore Street Source: RollingNews.ie

Caroline Alwright, a fruit vendor on Moore Street, told Harris that a lot of conversations have taken place on Moore Street about the referendum. She has also spoken to her own family about the issue.

“The fellas are in it as much as the women, they have a say,” she said.

“I think it is more modern now, the kids, the boys are talking about it as much as anybody else. My boys are for it, like they think it is up to the woman, it is her body, she decides, no one else can tell you how you feel inside. They’re for it anyway,” added Alwright.

“Good to hear,” replied the minister.

Encouraging men to get involved

Women are commonplace at the recent referendum events the minister has attended. “Which is great, but men obviously have a vote as well,” he added.

“I would encourage, particularly men, not just to think of this as a women’s issue – it is obviously an issue for women – but they have a vote in this referendum too. Talk to the women in your life, talk to your mother, your sister your partner, your wife, your daughter about what the Eighth Amendment means to them and why they want to see the Eighth Amendment repealed,” said Harris.

Alwright said she has also spoken to other traders on Moore Street.

“I think it is going to be yes and I think it is only right that it should be – it is up to the woman, it is her body.

“We are pushing them [women] away…  They should have a right to have it done in their own country,” she said.

“Many of them feel the same way I feel,” added Alwright, who said many locals have had personal experiences around the issue.

“They know people who have had to go through it. Like myself, I know people who have gone through it, so I think it is only right that people have the choice, who can tell you how any woman feels, it is her body, you can’t tell me how I feel inside,” she said.

“Behind every door, behind every home, there is a story,” said the minister.

0189 Amnesty YES Campaign_90541855 Minister for Health Simon Harris, independent Senator Lynn Ruane and Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director Colm O’Gorman. Source: RollingNews.ie

Ruane said the Amnesty International campaign is about taking the abortion conversation “deep into communities” and “not being afraid of what we are going to be met with”.

“Not everyone is going to agree with us,” said the senator.

She said the conversations surround the issues can be very academic and this is pushing marginalised groups out of the debate.

Starting a conversation 

The senator urged people to begin a conversation about the issue of abortion with the people that they know.

“Basic conversations around kitchen tables, in the workplace, when you are out for dinner – just one conversation can have a massive impact,” she said.

O’Gorman said the whole idea of their campaign is to get “ordinary people” talking about the referendum.

The minister agreed that it is now time for the general public to engage with the subject matter, stating that politicians have been discussing the issue for decades, but it’s time for the people to have their say.

Harris said his party will be actively campaigning for a yes vote in the referendum.

Speaking about having a respectful debate, he recalled how he recently used the quote:

When they go low, we go high.

“Everybody laughed and said that is a Michelle Obama quote – but I meant it. We are going to have an awful lot of people put out comments that I believe are offensive, comments I believe will be upsetting, comments I don’t believe will reflect the reality facing Irish women.

“Do you know what we are going to keep doing on this side of the campaign? We are going to keep on explaining to people what the Eighth Amendment means to women, what it means to doctors and the chilling effect it has had on medical practices in this country,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Most Irish people don't want to see Jackson and Olding back in international panel
52,452  0
2
Dublin dad says family holiday in jeopardy due to 'misinformation' and delays getting baby's passport
48,999  70
3
Hero gardaí save the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
48,056  38
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
2,230  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
755  0
3
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
135  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
34,736  19
2
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
27,986  1
3
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
24,597  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
People loved Irish wrestler Finn Balor's big entrance with LGBT fans during WrestleMania last night
7,713  7
2
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
5,841  3
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
4,724  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
COURT
Cosby paid â¬2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Two due in court over burglary and attempted getaway in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie