This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sweden faces political deadlock after far-right make election gains

Noting the parliamentary deadlock, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven extended an invitation to the opposition.

By AFP Monday 10 Sep 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,610 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4227316
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven
Image: Anders Wiklund/TT via PA Images
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven
Image: Anders Wiklund/TT via PA Images

SWEDEN IS HEADED for a period of uncertainty after legislative elections saw the far-right make gains, raising three question – who won, who will govern, and with whom?

The prime minister is usually the leader of the party with the most votes, but Sweden’s fragmented political landscape after yesterday’s election makes it impossible to guess who will form the next government.

As expected, neither the centre-left nor the centre-right bloc obtained a majority, and the far-right Sweden Democrats solidified their position as the country’s third-biggest party, albeit with a lower score than they had expected.

There are few other alternatives to form a government. “They’ll need a lot of imagination,” daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.

“However the dramatic bloc battle plays out, it looks like it will be difficult for Sweden to have a functioning government,” daily paper of reference Dagens Nyheter wrote in an editorial.

Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s “red-green” left bloc enjoys a razor-thin one-seat lead over the centre-right opposition Alliance, with nearly 200,000 ballots from Swedes who voted abroad to be counted on Wednesday.

But the Social Democrats won 28.4% of votes, down 2.8 points from the 2014 elections, their worst score in a century.

“We are Sweden’s biggest party,” Lofven said last night.

Acknowledging the parliamentary deadlock, he extended an invitation to the opposition.

“This election marks the death of bloc politics. We need a cross-bloc cooperation,” he told his party supporters.

But the four-party Alliance rejected his invite, calling on Lofven to step down and make way for them to build a government.

“This government has had its chance. It has to resign,” Alliance opposition leader Ulf Kristersson told his conservative Moderate party supporters.

‘Very uncertain situation’

Lofven is seeking a new four-year mandate but he has categorically ruled out any cooperation with the far-right.

He could try to build the same government he formed in 2014 – a minority coalition with the Greens, that relies on the informal support in parliament of the ex-communist Left Party.

But it would then be under constant threat from the Sweden Democrats, ready to block any attempt to pass legislation and topple it at the first opportunity, such as the autumn budget bill.

Lofven could also extend an invitation to the Centre and Liberal parties to join the negotiating table.

“If the red-green bloc is bigger, the Centre and the Liberals hold the key and not Jimmie Akesson,” Mikael Gilliam, political science professor at the University of Gothenburg, told Swedish public radio. 

With one major caveat, the Centre and Liberals are members of the Alliance, together with the Moderates and Christian Democrats.

Government formation

Despite their differences, notably on immigration policy, the Alliance parties that ruled Sweden from 2006 to 2014 have agreed to form a government together.

But that is no easy task.

The Alliance would need the far-right’s support to obtain a majority in parliament, and would have to either make policy concessions in exchange for the Sweden Democrats’ support or offer key positions on parliamentary committees that draft legislation.

“Such a government would be dependent on the Sweden Democrats’ support and it wouldn’t come without a cost,” Lisa Pelling, chief analyst at progressive think-tank Arena Ide, told AFP. 

To avoid that situation, Kristersson appears to favour some form of broad cross-bloc cooperation with the Social Democrats.

In the past four-year mandate, the two have signed 26 deals to pass legislation, notably on immigration, energy and the climate.

“This is a very uncertain situation. Only 30,000 votes separate the two blocs and 200,000 more votes from abroad are to be counted on Wednesday,” said David Ahlin, opinions chief at the market research company Ipsos.

“The most likely situation will be that the Alliance will form a coalition together and try to seek cross-bloc support,” Ahlin added. 

After winning 17.6% of votes – up by nearly 5% since the previous election – Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson gave Kristersson an ultimatum.

“Who do you want to negotiate with, Stefan Lofven or Jimmie Akesson?” he asked at an election night party yesterday. 

“We are ready to take our responsibilities,” he insisted.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bodies of five people, including children, found in house after man turns himself in to police
    43,085  11
    2
    		More Irish than the Irish themselves: Huge spike in number of British becoming 'naturalised citizens'
    42,146  75
    3
    		Dublin restaurant told to pay manager €10k for firing him over fears he was setting up a rival eatery
    35,758  0
    Fora
    1
    		Fast-food chain Leon sees 'huge' opportunities in Dublin - despite tough competition and high rent
    410  0
    2
    		The founder of Java Republic says people are sick of the ‘dreadful’ coffee chains
    344  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Wealth is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm going to continue to fight for women,' vows Serena after US Open final controversy
    66,063  153
    2
    		Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    37,271  64
    3
    		'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    32,334  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 of the most shockingly grim rental properties in Dublin this September
    12,892  6
    2
    		Every woman should listen to Serena Williams' post-loss interview to understand the importance of feminism
    9,989  17
    3
    		Love Island's Jack and Dani are obsessed with Temple Bar, for some reason
    8,916  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRASH
    Man dies in Laois crash after his van hit a ditch
    Man dies in Laois crash after his van hit a ditch
    Tourists among six dead in Nepal helicopter crash
    2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    DRUGS
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    Steep increase in Limerick steroid-users seeking needle exchange
    CORK
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    LEO VARADKAR
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie