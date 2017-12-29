  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says US east coast could use some 'global warming' this weekend as temperatures plunge

Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change science.

By Associated Press Friday 29 Dec 2017, 11:10 AM
4 hours ago 11,352 Views 130 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3772921
Image: UPI/PA Images
Image: UPI/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP HAS said the US east coast “could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

Trump wrote on Twitter yesterday: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record.” He added: “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

The president did not acknowledge the difference between the weather and the climate. Weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.

Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production. The accord set goals for slowing the rate of climate change by reducing the emissions that contribute to melting Arctic ice, increasing sea levels and changing weather patterns across the globe.

The UN’s weather and climate agency said last month that 2017 was on track to become the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Niño phenomenon, which can contribute to higher temperatures.

Last year set a record for Earth’s average global temperature.

In an impromptu interview with The New York Times at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” with respect to Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the US presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Trump said “everybody knows” his people did not collude with Russians, insisting the “real stories” involve Democrats and their relationship with Russians during the campaign. Trump also told the Times he wasn’t worried about the uncertainty concerning when the Mueller investigation might be concluded.

Of the Mueller probe, he said it makes America “look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country”.

Read: Vanity Fair apologises for Hillary Clinton ‘knitting’ video, Trump then attacks apology >

Read: Donald Trump says China has been caught ‘RED HANDED’ letting oil into North Korea >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (130)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
98,669  104
2
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
48,103  13
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
42,397  64
Fora
1
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
2,742  0
2
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
529  0
3
'Airports are big, fat, dumb b****rds': The standout Irish business quotes of the year
279  0
The42
1
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
61,676  40
2
"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"
30,467  4
3
How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport's most infamous scandals
24,358  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
11,006  5
2
31 excellent memes that took over 2017
7,816  0
3
12 comfortingly grand rom-coms you can zone out with
4,782  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach fails to rule out Frances Fitzgerald as a presidential candidate
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie