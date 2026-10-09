Gardaí probe incident of animal cruelty as online video shows deer chased and knocked down

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested and released without charge following an alleged incident of animal cruelty in Co Wicklow.

An online video shared widely this week shows a deer being chased and knocked down by a vehicle on a road in Co Wicklow.

The recording from inside the car captured the driver speeding up before hitting the deer. Laughing is heard from within the car when the deer collapses and suffers damage to its hind legs.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady told The Journal that the deer was found in a garden with broken rear legs, and was subsequently euthanised by a vet.

The video has shocked locals, with many calling for justice following the incident.

A garda spokesperson said an adult man was arrested on Thursday in connection with an alleged incident of animal cruelty in Co Wicklow.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a garda station in Co Wicklow.

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He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.

Brady said there is “no justification for this kind of deliberate cruelty” to wildlife.

“The footage circulating online showing an individual deliberately ramming a deer with a vehicle on a road in Wicklow is deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable,” he said.

“The deer suffered horrific injuries, including broken rear legs, and was subsequently found in a garden, where a vet had to euthanise the animal. It is heartbreaking to see such needless suffering inflicted on a wild animal.

“This is a very serious matter, and the footage has been reported to both the National Parks and Wildlife Service and An Garda Síochána. I hope the incident is fully investigated and that anyone responsible is held accountable.

“Wildlife deserves our protection and respect, and the deliberate infliction of such suffering cannot be tolerated.”

Animal rescue My Lovely Horse has also condemned the incident.

“We are utterly heartbroken and sickened to have been sent an extremely disturbing video,” they said in an Instagram post.

“That poor innocent deer deserved to live.”