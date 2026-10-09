GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

1. Garda hitchhiker

The rental regulator has heard that gardaí were twice called to resolve disputes between Ireland’s biggest landlord and a tenant who previously worked for the firm, including in a row over whether the company had taken the man’s Christmas tree and cushions crafted by his grandmother.

At a tribunal hearing for the Residential Tenancies Board, the rental sector’s watchdog, details were laid out about a souring of relations at Ires Reit as both parties traded allegations about each other’s behaviour.

2. Livestreamed firing squad

The execution by firing squad of convicted military base shooter Nidal Hasan will be livestreamed, a Pentagon official has said, after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said it would be carried out in “public.”

Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist, shot dead 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. His execution will be the first by the US military since 1961, and the first it has carried out by firing squad since World War II.

“It will be livestreamed. Details will follow,” the Pentagon official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

3. Child poverty

The budget will do little to lift children out of poverty, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

In their analysis of the government’s spending plans, researchers found that increases in the Child Support Payment and Working Family Payment will likely not improve poverty rates.

4. UK byelection

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green party in the UK, has said he will stay in the role after he failed to win the seat vacated by former prime minister Keir Starmer.

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Polanski told Sky News he would stay on as leader after coming second to Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali, securing one-third of the vote compared to her 45% in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency in London.

5. ICE shooting

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would ask US President Donald Trump to remove federal immigration agents from the city as tensions flared over the latest shooting involving ICE.

The New York Police Department said a man had been shot around 4pm in the Marble Hill neighbourhood of the Bronx during an altercation with federal agents.

6. Jackpot

A person in Cork became the first player to win a jackpot since the National Lottery removed two balls from the draw, bagging more than €5 million.

The player won €5,664,896 in Wednesday night’s draw after buying a ticket in Eason’s bookshop in Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

7. Scam warning

AIB has warned customers about new scam text messages which it said people across Ireland are being “inundated” with.

The bank said cases of payment fraud are up 55% from January to September compared to the same period in 2025, putting the significant increase down to the rise in these scam texts.

8. Portadown stand-off

Sinn Féin and People Before Profit elected representatives in Northern Ireland have received letters from police probing alleged criminal offences in the ongoing Drumcree parade dispute.

It comes after the PSNI earlier announced it would begin sending letters to people suspected of committing criminal offences at the protest on Garvaghy Road.

9. GAA integration

Former GAA president John Horan has been appointed as Mary McAleese’s successor to lead the integration of Gaelic games associations.

Horan’s appointment was ratified by the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA at meetings of their respective management committees this evening.

McAleese stepped down as chair of the Steering Group on Integration last month while delivering a stunning critique of GAA management’s handling of the process.