  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US ends ban on refugees from 11 'high-risk' countries

But Department of Homeland Security officials say they are working to implement new screening measures.

By Associated Press Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 8:26 AM
3 hours ago 5,486 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823518
Protesters demonstrate at Portland International Airport, one year after President Donald Trump implemented the 'Muslim ban'.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Protesters demonstrate at Portland International Airport, one year after President Donald Trump implemented the 'Muslim ban'.
Protesters demonstrate at Portland International Airport, one year after President Donald Trump implemented the 'Muslim ban'.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE US WILL resume normal processing of refugees from 11 countries that had previously only been admitted on a “case-by-case” basis.

But Department of Homeland Security officials say they are working to implement new screening measures for applicants from those high-risk countries following a 90-day review.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said during a speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center yesterday that the changes were aimed at better protecting the country against terrorism, crime and fraud.

President Donald Trump has worked to restrict the number of refugees allowed into the country, including signing a four-month ban on refugees last year.

The administration won’t publicly confirm the 11 countries, but Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have all seen the effects of the ban, according to the BBC.

Officials say they intend to review the list and update it six months from now.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Read: Trump says he will end the green card lottery in response to the New York City attack

Read: US-bound passengers on a number of airlines to face stricter security interviews from tomorrow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
27,945  5
Fora
1
Ryanair has signed its first-ever agreement with a trade union
18  0
The42
1
Luis Suarez defends subbed Coutinho after first La Liga start
10,688  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 extremely Irish Valentine's Day cards
2,145  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Irene White investigation turns to the person who paid Anthony Lambe to kill her
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
DUBLIN
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
CORK
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
No decisions yet but Cork hopeful of multi All-Ireland football winning duo's return
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie