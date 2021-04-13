#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,163 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliia Pyzhova
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliia Pyzhova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SETBACK: Johnson & Johnson is to “proactively delay” the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe as US health agencies recommended a precautionary pause in the use of the jab.

2. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Minister Simon Harris has said it his “very firm view” that people who are fully vaccinated and can produce a negative PCR test on arrival in Ireland should not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

3. #PERSONAL INJURIES: New guidelines aimed at reducing the level of awards in personal injury cases are set to come into effect next week.

4. #THE STACKS: The ESB has warned the foundations of Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg chimneys are at risk due to the presence of sulphur at the base of the towers as Councillors continue calls for the stacks to be restored and repainted. 

5. #GREENHOUSE GASES: Emissions from Irish power and industrial companies fell 6.4% – 0.9 million tonnes – last year, but many companies in the industrial sectors are seeing an increase in greenhouse gas emission every year.

