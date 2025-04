EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HRT: ‘Very few pharmacists’ will sign up for free HRT scheme ‘because €5 dispensing fee is too little‘

2. #CARRAIGALLEN: A teenager who died following tractor crash in Co Leitrim has been named locally

3. #ST JAMES’S GATE: Fontaines D.C. and Lankum will perform at the Guinness Storehouse next month

4. #INCREASES: Irish property prices are now nearly 20% higher than at the peak of 2007 pre-crash bubble

5. #GRACE CASE: Whistleblower told Simon Harris to ‘shut down’ Farrelly Commission in 2019