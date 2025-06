EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #MIDDLE EAST: US President Donald Trump said he wants a “real end” to the conflict between Israel and Iran, not just a ceasefire, as the arch foes traded fire for a fifth day on Tuesday.

2. #CITYWEST HOTEL: The government signed off on plans to buy Dublin’s Citywest Hotel to use for international protection accommodation.

3. #BAILOUT CONDITIONS: The cap on bankers’ pay of €500,000 is to be scrapped, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced today.

4. #VERDICT: A jury has convicted Jozef Puska’s two brothers of withholding crucial information from gardaí investigating the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy, while the two men’s wives have also been found guilty of burning the killer’s bloodstained clothes in an effort to obstruct his prosecution.

5. #HE’S BACK: Former HSE Chief Paul Reid will receive a salary of €50,000 in his new role as chairperson of An Coimisiún Pleanála, a new planning authority that will replace An Bord Pleanála.