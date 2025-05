EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEST BANK: The Israeli Defence Forces have fired shots in the vicinity of a group of diplomats, including two from Ireland, the Tánaiste has said.

Advertisement

2. #FAR RIGHT INTIMIDATION: Garda and PSNI investigations into far-right incitement at protests and riots have shown agitators from outside Ireland involved in amplifying and directing demonstrations across the island.

3. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: Tina Satchwell’s cousin became emotional today as she told the Central Criminal Court how murder accused Richard Satchwell offered her the same freezer in which he later said he kept the body of his wife before burying her beneath their home.

4. #GAZA: Tánaiste Simon Harris has said he will bring a memo with details of the revised version of the Occupied Territories Bill to Cabinet this week.

5. #CHANGING LANES: Dublin councillors voted this afternoon to close another city centre lane over drug use, anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping.