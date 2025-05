The narrow entrance to Swan Alley from Thomas Street. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

DUBLIN COUNCILLORS WILL consider a proposal tomorrow to close another city centre lane over what has been described as “serious anti-social behaviour” and drug use.

Swan Alley is a narrow alley – pedestrian-width only for much of its length – running south from Thomas Street to Hanbury Lane in the Liberties area of Dublin 8.

Local property owners want to erect gates to close off the lane due to anti-social behaviour and drug use, according to a report circulated to councillors.

These problems have been ongoing at this location for many years, residents say.

Councillors for the local area will consider a proposal tomorrow afternoon to extinguish the public right of way at Swan Alley.

A document prepared by officials for tomorrow’s meeting states that gardaí are in “full support of the alley being closed off”.

The fire prevention officer of Dublin Fire Brigade has also approved the measure.

Advertisement

The Hanbury Lane entrance to Swan Alley. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

There were 46 submissions to a public consultation on the issue, just two of which opposed closing the lane.

One of the objectors argued in favour of permeability of local streets, and one called for a “greening” project to be initiated at this location.

Last year, councillors closed another Dublin laneway, at Harbour Court in the north inner city, over anti-social and illegal activity, with some councillors also pushing for the closure of Ormond Place, also on the northside.

In addition to these lanes in busy city centre locations, many lanes that provide rear access for residential properties have been closed in Dublin and its suburbs in recent years in response to anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping.

Swan Alley viewed from halfway down. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

Darragh Moriarty, a Labour councillor for the Dublin 8 area, said he will reluctantly vote to close Swan Alley because the problems are so longstanding and intractable, and there appears to be no immediately available alternative.

“My absolute preferred option would be gardai and the local authority getting a grip on these really pervasive criminal issues, and that we don’t have to resort to closing lanes, but in the absence of that leadership we are left with this,” Moriarty said.

“When it’s presented as the only option, you take it up. It’s a really worrying trend that we have to resort to shutting [laneways] down,” Moriarty said.

Local Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon said he will also support the closure, even though he has opposed the closure of other, larger lanes in the city.

“This is so narrow in parts that I couldn’t imagine it being a viable public space even in a perfect city,” he said.