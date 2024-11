EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #DUBLIN: A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal assault of a man in his 60s in Finglas, Dublin, overnight.

2. #BRAND PARTNERSHIPS: Several major Irish retail chains including Tesco, Musgrave and the Barry Group have confirmed that they will cease selling alcohol products associated with Conor McGregor.

3. #DONEGAL: A third person, a man aged in his 70s, has now died as a result of a Co Donegal road crash on Friday night.

4. #COURTS: A man who was recorded on Snapchat leaving the scene after he knocked down a cyclist while driving a stolen car has been jailed for three years.

5. #LEADERS’ DEBATE: The final leaders’ debate of the general election campaign takes place tonight on RTÉ, with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald taking part.