1. #SHANE FLANAGAN: Ex-garda jailed for seven years for impersonating colleague online and inciting men to rape her

2. #CRISIS: Famine in Gaza ‘unlike anything seen this century‘, says UN’s food aid agency

3. #COURTS: Man jailed for ‘cowardly’ assault on Alanna Quinn Idris which left her blind in one eye

4. #JOB CUTS: Bank of Ireland to cut 260 jobs by end of the year, with further redundancies expected

5. #NEW JOB: Justin Kelly announced as new Garda Commissioner, succeeding Drew Harris