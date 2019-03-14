This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 March, 2019
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Chernenko Maria
Image: Shutterstock/Chernenko Maria

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLOODY SUNDAY: One former British Army soldier is to be charged with murder over the killing of civilians in Derry on 30 January 1972.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to visit Ireland this year while meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office in the White House.

3. #BREXIT: UK MPs are just about to vote on whether to extend Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. 

4. #PENCE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett were hosted by US vice president Mike Pence this morning at his residence.

5. #RESCUE 116: Tributes have been paid to those who lost their lives in the Rescue 116 crash two years ago today.

