The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #BLOODY SUNDAY: One former British Army soldier is to be charged with murder over the killing of civilians in Derry on 30 January 1972.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to visit Ireland this year while meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office in the White House.

3. #BREXIT: UK MPs are just about to vote on whether to extend Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

4. #PENCE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett were hosted by US vice president Mike Pence this morning at his residence.

5. #RESCUE 116: Tributes have been paid to those who lost their lives in the Rescue 116 crash two years ago today.