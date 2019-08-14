This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 4:45 PM
13 minutes ago 534 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/nat.s
Image: Shutterstock/nat.s

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MALAYSIA: The results of the post-mortem examination on Nóra Quoirin’s body have been delayed, meaning a cause of death has not yet been established, Malaysian police have confirmed. 

2. #COURT: A couple accused of child cruelty after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at their home in north Dublin have been held in custody pending “further charges”.

3. #BREXIT: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeated her warning that a US-UK trade deal wouldn’t pass through Congress if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: One of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy has been granted leave by the High Court to serve a personal injuries summons on an American pathology clinic.

5. #THIRD LEVEL: First-class honours and 2.1 grades have increased significantly in most Irish universities, institutes of technology and colleges over the last 10 years, an analysis by Noteworthy.ie has found.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

