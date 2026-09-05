From transport to timings: Everything you need to know about Katie Taylor’s Croke Park fight

TONIGHT, KATIE TAYLOR will call time on an illustrious boxing career with a homecoming bout against Flora Pili in a sold-out Croke Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, like how to get there (if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket), how to watch from home, and who’s going to be on the undercard.

The main event

Taylor’s 27th and final bout will take place tonight against France’s 29-year-old Flora Pili in front of an 80,000-strong crowd.

The fight, organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken Promotions, is for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

The pair are expected in the ring around 10.10pm, although this is subject to change depending on how the undercard fights play out.

Who’s on the undercard?

Former MMA fighter (and Taylor’s cousin) Molly McCann continues her boxing journey in the undercard, while Limerick’s Paddy Donovan will go toe-to-toe with Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna.

The gates to Croke Park open at 4pm, with the first fight due to get underway at around 4.05pm.

Here’s a full rundown of the undercard, with estimated fight times:

Dave Allen v Thomas Carty – Heavyweight (9pm)

Paddy Donovan v Tyrone McKenna – Welterweight (8pm)

Taylor Bevan v Emmet Brennan – Super middleweight (7pm)

Molly McCann v Sylwia Doligala – Super bantamweight (6.30pm)

Joe McGrail v Matthew Boreland – Super bantamweight (5.40pm)

Adam Olaniyan v Matej Hudak– Heavyweight (5.05pm)

Bobbi Flood v Jack Swallow– Super welterweight (4.40pm)

Paul Ryan v Paddy Gallagher – Middleweight (4.05pm)

And as if that’s not enough action, Westlife are the “headline performers”.

Post announcing Westlife as the headline performers. Matchroom Boxing Matchroom Boxing

The band said they are “so honoured to be asked by Katie to perform at this historic night”.

How to watch if you don’t have a ticket

Taylor’s fight will be broadcast on RTÉ, following negotiations between the broadcaster, Aiken, Matchroom and Dazn.

The fight will be live on RTÉ 2 and available to stream on the RTÉ Player, while 2FM will provide live radio commentary.

RTÉ paid an undisclosed fee to air the fight.

For those outside the Republic of Ireland, the fight can be viewed on sports platform Dazn, which requires a subscription.

How to get there if you have a ticket

For those lucky enough to have secured a ticket, extra public transport has been put on for the event and those attending have been urged to leave plenty of time to get to Croke Park.

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Irish Rail has organised extra trains and Darts, as well as later services.

A “special late night return service” to Belfast will depart from Dublin Connolly at 11.50pm, serving Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry, Portadown and Belfast.

For those heading west, there will be a late-night service to Athenry leaving Dublin Heuston at 12.30am. This will service Portarlington, Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe and Athenry.

The train cannot continue to Galway however due to ongoing works at Oranmore, so there will be free parking at Athenry Station for customers on Saturday.

Irish Rail confirmed to The Journal that there will be extra Darts scheduled and extra Maynooth line commuter services serving Drumcondra for the fight.

And while family tickets were available for the fight, children under five will not be admitted.

Patrons are also reminded that screenshots or printouts of digital tickets won’t work.

What items can I not bring?

Meanwhile, re-entry will not be permitted if you leave Croke Park after entering.

No umbrellas are permitted, so people are advised to bring a raincoat in case it rains.

Flag poles, selfie sticks, and sticks for banners are also banned, though small banners A4 or A3 size will be permitted.

Large lens professional cameras are also banned, as are prams and pushchairs.

Outside food or drink is also prohibited, as are bags larger than A4 size.

People have been advised not to bring a bag unless it is absolutely necessary.

Aikens Promotions state that “if you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size” and these bags will be subject to a search, which will result in queueing.

Aikens adds that no bags larger than A4 size will be allowed in, and bags this size cannot be left unattended anywhere in or near Croke Park.

Are there any public watch parties?

Large crowds expected in Taylor’s hometown of Bray, where the county council has organised a Seafront Fan Zone, where the fight will be broadcast on a big screen.

Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved through Eventbrite.

The family-friendly fan zone will have a capacity of around 1,500.