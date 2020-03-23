This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Monday 23 Mar 2020, 4:45 PM
43 minutes ago 3,360 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054931
Image: Shutterstock/Yulya Shilova
Image: Shutterstock/Yulya Shilova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed concern about reports of large numbers of people in public spaces over the weekend, but downplayed the idea of a complete lockdown in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

2. #DUBLIN: An eight-year-old boy has died following an attack by a number of dogs in Tallaght yesterday.

3. #SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

4. #CLOSURES: The closure of McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland and the UK will be a “big blow” to the Irish beef sector, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said. McDonald’s is the largest purchaser of Irish beef annually – one in five of the chain’s burgers sold in Europe is of Irish origin. A number of other businesses including Supermac’s and Starbucks have also announced their plans to close.

5. #OLYMPICS: Japan’s prime minister has admitted a delay to the Tokyo Olympics due to take place later this year may be “inevitable” due to the Covid-19 crisis, and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

