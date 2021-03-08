The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Minister Simon Harris has said Ireland will continue “to look everywhere and anywhere” to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccine supply, and the government should consider asking the UK for spare vaccine doses.

2. #MATERNITY LEAVE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government is committed to facilitating Justice Minister Helen McEntee taking maternity leave “and to not have to resign“. Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a threatening phone call that claimed there was a bomb at McEntee’s home.

3. #DAVY: The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has withdrawn the authority of firm Davy to act as the primary dealer in Irish government bonds with immediate effect. It was confirmed last week that Davy breached market rules four times between 2014 and 2016 in relation to a bond transaction.

4. #THE ROYALS: Oprah Winfrey has said that Prince Harry told her it was not the Queen or Prince Philip who made the racist comment about how dark the skin of his son with Meghan Markle would be.

5. #RADIO: 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott, who has not been on air in approximately three weeks, will not be returning to the station, RTÉ confirmed today.

