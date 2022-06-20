The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #COVID: The Tánaiste said he does not believe the government will need to impose any new Covid restrictions this summer, despite what health officials have described as a “troubling” upward trend in hospitalisations.
2. #SANCTIONS: Russia has threatened to retaliate against Lithuania over restrictions on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow’s exclave of Kaliningrad.
3. #COST OF LIVING: It is the government’s intention to cut childcare costs before Christmas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today, with childcare expected to be a key pillar in the next Budget.
4. #DEFENCE: A major French military exercise due to take place off the south-west coast later this month has been brought forward to tomorrow morning. Irish fishermen have called on the Irish and French governments to stop the exercise.
5. #CÉAD MÍLE FÁILTE: The first in-person citizenship ceremonies in over two years took place in Kerry.
