#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 20 Jun 2022, 4:55 PM
55 minutes ago 1,765 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795282
Image: Shutterstock/JeniFoto
Image: Shutterstock/JeniFoto

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #COVID: The Tánaiste said he does not believe the government will need to impose any new Covid restrictions this summer, despite what health officials have described as a “troubling” upward trend in hospitalisations.

2. #SANCTIONS: Russia has threatened to retaliate against Lithuania over restrictions on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow’s exclave of Kaliningrad.

3. #COST OF LIVING: It is the government’s intention to cut childcare costs before Christmas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today, with childcare expected to be a key pillar in the next Budget.

4. #DEFENCE: A major French military exercise due to take place off the south-west coast later this month has been brought forward to tomorrow morning. Irish fishermen have called on the Irish and French governments to stop the exercise. 

5. #CÉAD MÍLE FÁILTE: The first in-person citizenship ceremonies in over two years took place in Kerry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie