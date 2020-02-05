This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 4:50 PM
44 minutes ago 1,405 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Anastasiya 99
Image: Shutterstock/Anastasiya 99

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BACK ON: General election voting in Tipperary will happen on Saturday after officials reversed their decision to postpone the ballot because of the death of a candidate in the county this week.

2. #PAUL QUINN: A Sinn Féin MLA has apologised for comments he made in 2007 about an Armagh man who is believed to have been killed by dissidents in Monaghan.

3. #PROTEST: Thousands of childcare workers have marched in Dublin to call on the government to bring the sector into the public service.

4. #COURTS: A 43-year-old woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody until next month. 

5. #IOWA: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is leading the field as first results emerge in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, according to partial returns released last night.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

