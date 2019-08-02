The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TV LICENCE FEE: In five year’s time, you will need to pay a TV licence fee for a range of devices, the government has said.

2. #TODDBROOK RESERVOIR: Police in England ordered the evacuation of a town of 6,500 people in Derbyshire yesterday over fears that a rain-damaged dam could collapse.

3. #TENSIONS: The Free Derry sign in the Catholic Bogside area of the city has been daubed with graffiti showing support for a former British soldier who is facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday.

4. #RIP: The daughter of one of the Guildford Four, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was found dead yesterday at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts aged 22.

5. #NORTH STRAND: A man was arrested after a dramatic car chase in Dublin city yesterday evening.

Comments are closed for legal reasons