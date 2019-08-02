This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 2 Aug 2019, 4:50 PM
14 hours ago
Image: Shutterstock/NCG PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Shutterstock/NCG PHOTOGRAPHY

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TV LICENCE FEE: In five year’s time, you will need to pay a TV licence fee for a range of devices, the government has said. 

2. #TODDBROOK RESERVOIR: Police in England ordered the evacuation of a town of 6,500 people in Derbyshire yesterday over fears that a rain-damaged dam could collapse.

3. #TENSIONS: The Free Derry sign in the Catholic Bogside area of the city has been daubed with graffiti showing support for a former British soldier who is facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday. 

4. #RIP: The daughter of one of the Guildford Four, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was found dead yesterday at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts aged 22. 

5. #NORTH STRAND: A man was arrested after a dramatic car chase in Dublin city yesterday evening. 

Adam Daly
