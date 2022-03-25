The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian officials have said around 300 people died in last week’s Russian strike on the Mariupol theatre where over a thousand civilians were sheltering.
2. #THREAT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had to be evacuated to safety this morning following a security threat involving a suspected hijacked van in north Belfast.
3. #ACCOMMODATED: The Department of Integration said that over 6,000 people who have fled Ukraine have been accommodated in Ireland since February.
4. #PRICE HIKES: Energia has announced that both electricity and gas customers will face increases in their bills from next month.
5. #HOMELESSNESS: There were over 9,000 people accessing emergency accommodation in February, as homeless charities say rising rents and inflation are pushing people into homelessness.
