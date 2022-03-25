The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian officials have said around 300 people died in last week’s Russian strike on the Mariupol theatre where over a thousand civilians were sheltering.

2. #THREAT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had to be evacuated to safety this morning following a security threat involving a suspected hijacked van in north Belfast.

3. #ACCOMMODATED: The Department of Integration said that over 6,000 people who have fled Ukraine have been accommodated in Ireland since February.

4. #PRICE HIKES: Energia has announced that both electricity and gas customers will face increases in their bills from next month.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: There were over 9,000 people accessing emergency accommodation in February, as homeless charities say rising rents and inflation are pushing people into homelessness.