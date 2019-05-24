This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Friday 24 May 2019, 5:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THEREXIT: Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest. 

2. #ELECTIONS: Turnout is low across the country as Ireland continues to vote in the European and local elections and in the referendum on divorce.

3. #KEVIN HYNES: An Irishman climbing Mount Everest has died, according to the expedition group he was part of.

4. #ENTOURAGE: US President Donald Trump plans to bring all his adult children and their spouses to meet Queen Elizabeth II next month, according to reports in US media.

5. #ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood produced Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

