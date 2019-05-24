The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THEREXIT: Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest.

2. #ELECTIONS: Turnout is low across the country as Ireland continues to vote in the European and local elections and in the referendum on divorce.

3. #KEVIN HYNES: An Irishman climbing Mount Everest has died, according to the expedition group he was part of.

4. #ENTOURAGE: US President Donald Trump plans to bring all his adult children and their spouses to meet Queen Elizabeth II next month, according to reports in US media.

5. #ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood produced Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors.