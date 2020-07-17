The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL The US will not be on the ‘green list’ which is due to be published on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.

2. #SNOOZING Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has described a viral video of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan asleep in the Dáil as “a moment of human frailty”.

3. #LEAVING CERT The largest secondary schools teachers’ union has said that it was ‘disappointing’ the way news of the Leaving Cert results day was announced, but that there is at least now certainty of the timeline.

4. #SPAIN Resident’s of Spain’s second city Barcelona have been urged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Catalan government has said.

5. #UNITED IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that he doesn’t see a border poll being a possibility within the lifetime the current government