The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #NOPE: Donald Trump announced he his not attending Joe Biden’s inauguration.

2. #SCHOOLS OUT: Education minister Norma Foley has told teaching unions the government wants the Leaving Certificate to go ahead as planned.

3. #YOUNG SCIENTIST: 17-year-old Gregory Tarr won the top prize for his software which is able to detect digitally altered videos.

4. #TEETHING PROBLEMS: Parcel firm DPD UK said it will be pausing all its road delivery services from the UK to Europe, including Ireland, as it deals with the customs changes caused by Brexit.

5. #CHINA: The country has sealed off two cities south of Beijing as authorities move to stem the country’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in six months.