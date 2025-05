EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MICHAEL SHINE: In his first public interview about hundreds of child sex abuse allegations against him, former surgeon Michael Shine showed no remorse and took no responsibility for his crimes.

2. #SOCIAL MEDIA: TikTok was hit with a €530 million fine by Ireland’s data data protection regulator for breaching privacy rules.

3. #LOUTH: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident early this morning where a van was driven at a Garda on patrol in Ardee, Co Louth, causing serious injuries.

4. #UK: UK prime minister Keir Starmer conceded Labour’s loss to Reform UK in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was “disappointing,” but insisted he was determined to delivering change faster.

5. #CONCLAVE: Vatican firefighters installed a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel as the 7 May conclave to elect a new pope grows nearer.