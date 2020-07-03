The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin’s president and vice president have both apologised for any hurt caused to grieving families seeing large crowds at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey this week.

2. #HOLOHAN: Tributes have been paid to Dr Tony Holohan who yesterday announced he is stepping down as Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health to spend more time with his family.

3. #SIX ONE: Broadcaster and journalist David McCullagh is to take up the role as co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News programme from September.

4. #COVID: There was a 13% increase in deaths in Ireland between March and June but Covid-19 deaths may have been overestimated, a new report by Hiqa has found.

5. #RYANAIR: Ryanair pilots have accepted a 20% pay cut which will be restored over a four-year period, the airline has said.