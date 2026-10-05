EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DRUMCREE PARADE Appeal court judges in Belfast have reserved their judgment in a legal challenge over the Drumcree parading dispute, which was brought by Garvaghy Road residents.

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2. #WORK-TO-RULE Primary school teachers who are members of Ireland’s largest teachers’ trade union began a work-to-rule today amid an ongoing public sector pay dispute.

3. #KINAHAN Daniel Kinahan appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between 18 October 2015 and 6 April 2017.

4. #DIPLOMATS Irish diplomats have vowed to stay in Kyiv despite Russia’s threat that they were in danger due to its increased “large-scale retaliatory strikes” against the Ukrainian capital.

5. #SPAIN Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said he would call an early election on 29 November, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his government.