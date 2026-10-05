Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.01pm, 5 Oct 2026
599

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #DRUMCREE PARADE Appeal court judges in Belfast have reserved their judgment in a legal challenge over the Drumcree parading dispute, which was brought by Garvaghy Road residents. 

2. #WORK-TO-RULE Primary school teachers who are members of Ireland’s largest teachers’ trade union began a work-to-rule today amid an ongoing public sector pay dispute.

3. #KINAHAN Daniel Kinahan appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between 18 October 2015 and 6 April 2017.

4. #DIPLOMATS Irish diplomats have vowed to stay in Kyiv despite Russia’s threat that they were in danger due to its increased “large-scale retaliatory strikes” against the Ukrainian capital. 

5. #SPAIN Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said he would call an early election on 29 November, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his government.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie