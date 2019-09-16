The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEARCHES: Gardaí are searching a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017.

2. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson pulled out of a planned press conference in Luxembourg after he was heckled by protesters.

3. #PROTESTS: Farmers are continuing to demonstrate outside the gates of meat processing factories across Ireland despite a deal being struck between farmers and the meat industry yesterday.

4. #HIV: Rugby player Gareth Thomas’ decision to speak publicly about living with HIV has been hailed as an important moment with campaigners saying the public reaction has been “really encouraging”.

5. #FOOLS AGAIN: Westlife have been confirmed for a gig in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.