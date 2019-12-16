This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 December, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Dec 2019, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Janice Storch
Image: Shutterstock/Janice Storch

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAILEY: Ian Bailey has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. 

2. #INSURANCE: The average cost of motor insurance in Ireland has risen by 42% in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.

3. #PRISON: The new inspector of Prisons was refused entry into a facility by a prison officer who “appeared to be intoxicated”, according to a new report.

4. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of rough sleeper Timothy Hourihane in Cork city in October.

5. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is to present his Brexit bill to British MPs on Friday, his spokesman confirmed this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

