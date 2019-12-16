The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAILEY: Ian Bailey has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

2. #INSURANCE: The average cost of motor insurance in Ireland has risen by 42% in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.

3. #PRISON: The new inspector of Prisons was refused entry into a facility by a prison officer who “appeared to be intoxicated”, according to a new report.

4. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of rough sleeper Timothy Hourihane in Cork city in October.

5. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is to present his Brexit bill to British MPs on Friday, his spokesman confirmed this morning.