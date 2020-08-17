The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #A-LEVELS: Tens of thousands of A-level students in England are set to see their grades increased after a humiliating U-turn by the government.
2. #BELARUS: Thousands of factory workers have taken to the streets in Belarus today, raising the pressure on president Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
3. #DEATH: A murder investigation has been launched in Northern Ireland following the death of a 60-year-old woman.
4. #ITALY: Faced with an uptick in coronavirus cases blamed in part on young partygoers, Italy has ordered the three-week closure of all dance venues.
5. #CALIFORNIA: The World Meteorological Organization has said it will work to verify a temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Death Valley in California yesterday.
