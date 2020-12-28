The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Bachkova Natalia

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that the first deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine could present a case for longer restrictions while it is given to those most at-risk of contracting the virus.

2. #COCO’S LAW: President Michael D Higgins signed new legislation criminalising the distribution of intimate images without consent into law. It has come to be referred to as Coco’s Law after Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox Fenlon, who took her own life in 2018 after a period of prolonged abuse online.

3. #NO SWIMMING: A Noteworthy analysis revealed that swimming was banned at bathing spots across Ireland for a combined total of over 350 days this year.

4. #BREXIT: All 27 EU member states gave the green light for the post-Brexit trade deal with the UK to come into effect on 1 January.

5. #PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City’s clash with Everton was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at the Manchester club.