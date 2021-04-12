The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: NIAC is expected to recommend that the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be given to those aged 60 and over only.
2. #MOTHER AND BABY: Philomena Lee is among a number of women taking legal action against findings in the final report of the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes.
3. #PREGNANCY: A HSE official has said it is important that pregnant women protect themselves against Covid-19 after reports of more stillbirths linked to the virus.
4. #REOPENING: People queued for an early-morning shopping fix as non-essential stores reopened in the latest relaxation of England’s coronavirus lockdown regulations today.
5. #PARIS: An unidentified attacker has shot dead a man and badly injured a woman outside a Paris hospital before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.
