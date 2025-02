EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis, who is in a critical condition with pneumonia, is “resting” in hospital after a good night, the Vatican said.

Advertisement

2. #UKRAINE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “real, lasting peace” as European leaders gathered today for a summit in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

3. #TRIPLE LOCK: A Social Democrats TD accused the government of undermining the UN, the principle of multilateralism and Irish neutrality with its plan to reform the mechanism that governs the deployment of Irish troops overseas.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Key members of Sinn Féin will attend Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane’s funeral, but the party would not say specifically whether Mary Lou McDonald will be there.

5. #GERMANY: Who is Friedrich Merz, the conservative millionaire poised to become Germany’s next chancellor?