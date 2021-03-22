The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: The Taoiseach said the government will consider the effect of the vaccine and people’s mental well-being when it considers easing Covid-19 restrictions next week.
2. #SEXISM: A newspaper cartoon depicting Mary Lou McDonald as a witch has been the focus of widespread criticism.
3. #VACCINE WAR: The UK and the EU are engaging in an increasingly fraught stand-off over vaccine supplies with British media warning about a potential “vaccine war”.
4. #GERMANY: Authorities in are expected to extend lockdown measures and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections.
5. #WANTED: A Romanian man stopped at a Garda check-point in Wicklow was found to be wanted in Germany after a search of a newly-introduced EU information system.
