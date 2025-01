EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #THAT WEATHER: Tens of thousands remain without power, with a fresh Status Yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country and urgings for people to avoid travelling in Co Tipperary.

2. #RESIGNATION: Canada’s Justin Trudeau has stepped down as prime minister after almost a decade in power.

3. #TROLLEY CRISIS: The nursing union has called for a national emergency plan as 761 patients are on hospital trolleys today.

4. #LITTER BUGS: Littering levels have been unchanged since the Deposit Return Scheme began according to a new report, but one brightside is that it was found there are fewer plastic bottles on the streets.

5. #GOLDEN GLOBES: There was success for Colin Farrell thanks to his role in The Penguin, while there was the expected glitz and glamour on the red carpet.