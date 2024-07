EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ: RTÉ will receive €225m in public money next year as part of a new funding plan.

2. #IMMIGRATION: An Irish woman has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Peru.

3. #HOUSING: With offices are lying empty, local councils have been told to prioritise housing planning applications by a planning watchdog.

4. #BUT IT’S SUMMER: Met Éireann has released its extended summer forecast and unfortunately rain and showers are set to have an unpleasant prominence.

5. #MEET TEAM IRELAND: The Olympics are back, so here’s your guide to every Irish athlete competing at the 2024 Olympics – and their home county.