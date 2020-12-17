The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The European Parliament has said it will not ratify any post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the year if they cannot access its text by Sunday.

2. #MACRON: French president Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate for the next week.

3. #COVID: NPHET is set to meet today following concerns from the Chief Medical Officer that Ireland’s rate of Covid-19 is “moving in the wrong direction”.

4. #HATE SPEECH: Sharing hate speech online is set to become a criminal offence under proposed legislation but there will be a high bar for prosecution.

5. #ANGER: Parents of service users at facilities run by St John of God Community Services have expressed anger at the lack of progress of plans to transfer responsibility for the operation of services to the HSE.