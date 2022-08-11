The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HIGH HEAT: The mercury has hit 30 degrees Celsius in Bunclody in Wexford, ahead of several days of hot weather across Ireland
2. #GOAT DOWN: The goat hoisted to a tall platform at the Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co. Kerry was brought down from his cage this morning due to the heat.
3. #MISINFORMATION: The HSE has flagged over 3,000 social media posts with tech companies for posting misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination.
4. #DRUMCONDRA: A man has been remanded in custody charged with murder after the body of Ballymun man Sean McCarthy was found in an apartment in Drumcondra in Dublin at the weekend.
5. #WAR IN UKRAINE: Satellite images have shown at least seven fighter planes at an airbase in Crimea have been blown up after an apparent Ukrainian attack on the base.
