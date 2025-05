EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TURKEY: A Russian delegation landed in Istanbul today for the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in more than three years – but without President Vladimir Putin despite many world leaders urging Russia’s leader to attend.

2. #LEBANON: The UN has lodged a formal “protest” with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after an incident involving Irish troops in Lebanon.

3. #EU: Tánaiste Simon Harris claims the Trump administration has a “fundamental misunderstanding” of how trade works in relation to the pharma industry as EU ministers meet in Brussels to discuss tariffs.

4. #AIR TRAFFIC: It’s feared the Irish Air Corps could face having to shut down its flight operations at night because it is losing air traffic controllers to high paid civilian jobs, The Journal has learned.

5. #MIDDLETON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant after a hit-and-run that left three cyclists requiring hospital treatment.