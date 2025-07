EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MANSLAUGHTER: A man on trial for the unlawful killing of 73-year-old Tom Niland, who was beaten in his home and left to die by three men, has changed his plea to guilty.

2. #RED EYE: Restrictions on the number of overnight take-offs at Dublin Airport have been lifted, after proposals to limit flights to fewer than 36 flights per night were rejected by An Coimisúin Pleánala.

3. #COURTS: A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his niece, Marguerita O’Rourke, and to producing a machete on the same day.

4. #LAST DAY OF TERM: The government coalition was accused of being “epic wasters” in the Dáil today by Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore.

5. #GAZA: Two people have been killed following an Israeli strike on the only Catholic church in Gaza.