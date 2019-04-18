The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP: A redacted version of the Mueller report was published today with US Attorney General William Barr telling reporters there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

2. #REPUBLIC: Today marks the 70th anniversary of the day Ireland officially became a republic and left the Commonwealth.

3. #RACE: AIB has been criticised after a student claimed staff made an assumption about her race in a Dublin branch when she tried to set up a student account.

4. #RUGBY: Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best has confirmed that he will retire from rugby after this year’s World Cup.

5. #METROLINK: The National Transport Authority has released a series of drawings which give an artist’s impression of what a number of the proposed Metrolink stations will look like.