The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID CRISIS: Over one million people received income support from the State in June.
2. #NEW LOOK: Sinn Féin unveiled its new front bench today.
3. #TRAVEL: Leo Varadkar said Ireland does not have enough hotels or security staff to make quarantine legally mandatory.
4. #ARRESTED: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.
5. #SPIRALLING: The US today recorded over 50,000 new Covid cases in the space of 24 hours.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS