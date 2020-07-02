The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID CRISIS: Over one million people received income support from the State in June.

2. #NEW LOOK: Sinn Féin unveiled its new front bench today.

3. #TRAVEL: Leo Varadkar said Ireland does not have enough hotels or security staff to make quarantine legally mandatory.

4. #ARRESTED: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

5. #SPIRALLING: The US today recorded over 50,000 new Covid cases in the space of 24 hours.