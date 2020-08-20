The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CULTURE: The government has issued a fresh statement on the numbers allowed inside venues like museums and cinemas after 24 hours of confusion and contrary messages.
2. #STORM: Crews are working to reconnect power for 104,000 customers in the aftermath of Storm Ellen.
3. #CLOSE CONTACTS: The HSE has expressed concern at the increase in the number of close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
4. #RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman said today.
5. #BANNON: Former White House advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme called We Build The Wall.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS