Thursday 20 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CULTURE: The government has issued a fresh statement on the numbers allowed inside venues like museums and cinemas after 24 hours of confusion and contrary messages.

2. #STORM: Crews are working to reconnect power for 104,000 customers in the aftermath of Storm Ellen.

3. #CLOSE CONTACTS: The HSE has expressed concern at the increase in the number of close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

4. #RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman said today.

5. #BANNON: Former White House advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme called We Build The Wall.

